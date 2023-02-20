BCL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.71 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 448.71 crore in December 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 564.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.16 crore in December 2022 up 3.86% from Rs. 24.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.16 crore in December 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 36.34 crore in December 2021.