BCL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.71 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 448.71 crore in December 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 564.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.16 crore in December 2022 up 3.86% from Rs. 24.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.16 crore in December 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 36.34 crore in December 2021.

BCL Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 448.71 425.10 564.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 448.71 425.10 564.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 354.64 368.43 468.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.38 -4.91 16.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.84 4.78 4.33
Depreciation 3.89 3.76 3.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.40 48.83 40.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.55 4.22 31.08
Other Income 1.73 2.65 1.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.27 6.86 32.87
Interest 0.94 -0.50 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.33 7.36 31.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.33 7.36 31.72
Tax 8.17 1.70 7.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.16 5.66 24.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.16 5.66 24.23
Equity Share Capital 24.15 24.15 24.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.42 2.35 10.03
Diluted EPS 10.42 2.35 10.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.42 2.35 10.03
Diluted EPS 10.42 2.35 10.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
