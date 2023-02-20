English
    BCL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.71 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 448.71 crore in December 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 564.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.16 crore in December 2022 up 3.86% from Rs. 24.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.16 crore in December 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 36.34 crore in December 2021.

    BCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 10.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.03 in December 2021.

    BCL Industries shares closed at 429.60 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.03% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations448.71425.10564.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations448.71425.10564.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials354.64368.43468.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.38-4.9116.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.844.784.33
    Depreciation3.893.763.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.4048.8340.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.554.2231.08
    Other Income1.732.651.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.276.8632.87
    Interest0.94-0.501.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.337.3631.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.337.3631.72
    Tax8.171.707.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.165.6624.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.165.6624.23
    Equity Share Capital24.1524.1524.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.422.3510.03
    Diluted EPS10.422.3510.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.422.3510.03
    Diluted EPS10.422.3510.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

