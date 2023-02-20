BCL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.71 crore, down 20.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 448.71 crore in December 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 564.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.16 crore in December 2022 up 3.86% from Rs. 24.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.16 crore in December 2022 up 5.01% from Rs. 36.34 crore in December 2021.

BCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 10.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.03 in December 2021.

BCL Industries shares closed at 429.60 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.03% over the last 12 months.