    BCL Industries Q3 net profit grows 4% to Rs 25 crore

    It had clocked a net profit of Rs 24.22 crore in the October-December period of the fiscal 2021-22,

    February 14, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST

    New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) BCL Industries Ltd on Tuesday posted a 4 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 25.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter, on account of higher income.

    BCL Industries, Q3, earnings, results the company said in a regulatory filing.

    BCL Industries trimmed its total expenses to Rs 417.09 crore, compared to Rs 534.88 crore a year ago.

    The company's total income was at Rs 450.43 crore as against Rs 566.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated distillery ethanol plant.

