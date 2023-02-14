BCL Industries Q3 net profit grows 4% to Rs 25 crore

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) BCL Industries Ltd on Tuesday posted a 4 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 25.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter, on account of higher income.

BCL Industries, Q3, earnings, results the company said in a regulatory filing.

BCL Industries trimmed its total expenses to Rs 417.09 crore, compared to Rs 534.88 crore a year ago.

The company's total income was at Rs 450.43 crore as against Rs 566.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated distillery ethanol plant.