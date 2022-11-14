BCL Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 452.58 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 452.58 376.47 462.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 452.58 376.47 462.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 393.18 306.09 361.84 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.06 -15.10 30.73 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.33 4.54 4.04 Depreciation 6.71 3.93 3.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 62.19 50.93 35.53 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.77 26.08 27.20 Other Income 2.67 1.58 1.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.90 27.66 28.43 Interest 3.18 4.16 1.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.28 23.51 26.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.28 23.51 26.76 Tax -0.46 5.76 5.84 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.82 17.75 20.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.82 17.75 20.93 Minority Interest 1.62 0.02 0.03 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.80 17.77 20.95 Equity Share Capital 24.15 24.15 24.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.34 7.35 8.66 Diluted EPS -0.34 7.35 8.66 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.34 7.35 8.66 Diluted EPS -0.34 7.35 8.66 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited