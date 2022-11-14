 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BCL Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 452.58 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 452.58 crore in September 2022 down 2.24% from Rs. 462.96 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 96.16% from Rs. 20.95 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2022 down 73.14% from Rs. 32.05 crore in September 2021. BCL Industries shares closed at 316.95 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.80% returns over the last 6 months and 37.24% over the last 12 months.
BCL Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations452.58376.47462.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations452.58376.47462.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials393.18306.09361.84
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.06-15.1030.73
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.334.544.04
Depreciation6.713.933.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses62.1950.9335.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.7726.0827.20
Other Income2.671.581.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.9027.6628.43
Interest3.184.161.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.2823.5126.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.2823.5126.76
Tax-0.465.765.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.8217.7520.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.8217.7520.93
Minority Interest1.620.020.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.8017.7720.95
Equity Share Capital24.1524.1524.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.347.358.66
Diluted EPS-0.347.358.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.347.358.66
Diluted EPS-0.347.358.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

