BCL Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 452.58 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 452.58 crore in September 2022 down 2.24% from Rs. 462.96 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 96.16% from Rs. 20.95 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2022 down 73.14% from Rs. 32.05 crore in September 2021.
|BCL Industries shares closed at 316.95 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.80% returns over the last 6 months and 37.24% over the last 12 months.
|BCL Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|452.58
|376.47
|462.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|452.58
|376.47
|462.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|393.18
|306.09
|361.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.06
|-15.10
|30.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.33
|4.54
|4.04
|Depreciation
|6.71
|3.93
|3.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.19
|50.93
|35.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|26.08
|27.20
|Other Income
|2.67
|1.58
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.90
|27.66
|28.43
|Interest
|3.18
|4.16
|1.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.28
|23.51
|26.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.28
|23.51
|26.76
|Tax
|-0.46
|5.76
|5.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.82
|17.75
|20.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.82
|17.75
|20.93
|Minority Interest
|1.62
|0.02
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.80
|17.77
|20.95
|Equity Share Capital
|24.15
|24.15
|24.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|7.35
|8.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|7.35
|8.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|7.35
|8.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|7.35
|8.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited