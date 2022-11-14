BCL Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 452.58 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 452.58 crore in September 2022 down 2.24% from Rs. 462.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 96.16% from Rs. 20.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2022 down 73.14% from Rs. 32.05 crore in September 2021.