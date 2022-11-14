English
    BCL Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 452.58 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 452.58 crore in September 2022 down 2.24% from Rs. 462.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 96.16% from Rs. 20.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2022 down 73.14% from Rs. 32.05 crore in September 2021.

    BCL Industries shares closed at 316.95 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.80% returns over the last 6 months and 37.24% over the last 12 months.

    BCL Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations452.58376.47462.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations452.58376.47462.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials393.18306.09361.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.06-15.1030.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.334.544.04
    Depreciation6.713.933.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.1950.9335.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.7726.0827.20
    Other Income2.671.581.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.9027.6628.43
    Interest3.184.161.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.2823.5126.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.2823.5126.76
    Tax-0.465.765.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.8217.7520.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.8217.7520.93
    Minority Interest1.620.020.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.8017.7720.95
    Equity Share Capital24.1524.1524.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.347.358.66
    Diluted EPS-0.347.358.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.347.358.66
    Diluted EPS-0.347.358.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm