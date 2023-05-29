English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BCL Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 457.19 crore, down 9.67% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 457.19 crore in March 2023 down 9.67% from Rs. 506.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.31 crore in March 2023 up 6.38% from Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.95 crore in March 2023 up 15.74% from Rs. 41.43 crore in March 2022.

    BCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 10.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.46 in March 2022.

    BCL Industries shares closed at 462.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.36% returns over the last 6 months and 26.28% over the last 12 months.

    BCL Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations457.19533.91506.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations457.19533.91506.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials377.50409.56442.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-56.569.06-43.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.306.435.27
    Depreciation7.297.024.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.7268.4962.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.9533.3634.50
    Other Income0.721.742.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.6635.1037.39
    Interest7.425.084.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.2430.0232.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.2430.0232.87
    Tax8.647.1910.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.6022.8322.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.6022.8322.85
    Minority Interest-0.290.580.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.3123.4122.85
    Equity Share Capital24.1524.1524.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----354.25
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.069.699.46
    Diluted EPS9.759.699.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.069.699.46
    Diluted EPS9.759.699.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #BCL Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vanaspati & Oils
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:15 pm