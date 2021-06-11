MARKET NEWS

BCL Industries Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 430.22 crore, up 91.93% Y-o-Y

June 11, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 430.22 crore in March 2021 up 91.93% from Rs. 224.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.36 crore in March 2021 up 257.36% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.26 crore in March 2021 up 99.12% from Rs. 13.69 crore in March 2020.

BCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2020.

BCL Industries shares closed at 198.20 on June 10, 2021 (NSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations430.22399.27224.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations430.22399.27224.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials369.00309.15211.46
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.2334.70-27.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.033.933.28
Depreciation3.233.193.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.2331.8024.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9716.488.57
Other Income1.072.201.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0318.6810.26
Interest4.844.683.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1914.016.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax19.1914.016.38
Tax5.903.942.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.2910.073.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.2910.073.49
Minority Interest-0.020.04-0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.3610.113.46
Equity Share Capital24.1524.1519.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.914.171.82
Diluted EPS5.914.171.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.914.171.82
Diluted EPS5.914.171.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BCL Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vanaspati & Oils
first published: Jun 11, 2021 11:42 am

