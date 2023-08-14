English
    BCL Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 428.67 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 428.67 crore in June 2023 up 14.35% from Rs. 374.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2023 up 4.78% from Rs. 17.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.30 crore in June 2023 up 30.74% from Rs. 31.59 crore in June 2022.

    BCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.35 in June 2022.

    BCL Industries shares closed at 462.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 21.23% over the last 12 months.

    BCL Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations428.67457.19374.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations428.67457.19374.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials317.74377.50306.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.00-56.56-15.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.9412.304.54
    Depreciation7.117.293.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.5076.7249.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3839.9526.08
    Other Income1.810.721.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.1940.6627.66
    Interest6.717.424.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.4933.2423.51
    Exceptional Items-0.51----
    P/L Before Tax26.9833.2423.51
    Tax7.228.645.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.7624.6017.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.7624.6017.75
    Minority Interest-1.14-0.290.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.6224.3117.77
    Equity Share Capital24.1524.1524.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.7110.067.35
    Diluted EPS7.389.757.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.7110.067.35
    Diluted EPS7.389.757.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

