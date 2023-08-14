BCL Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 428.67 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.67 crore in June 2023 up 14.35% from Rs. 374.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2023 up 4.78% from Rs. 17.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.30 crore in June 2023 up 30.74% from Rs. 31.59 crore in June 2022.

BCL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.35 in June 2022.

BCL Industries shares closed at 462.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 21.23% over the last 12 months.