BCL Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 428.67 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 428.67 457.19 374.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 428.67 457.19 374.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 317.74 377.50 306.09 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.00 -56.56 -15.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.94 12.30 4.54 Depreciation 7.11 7.29 3.93 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 63.50 76.72 49.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.38 39.95 26.08 Other Income 1.81 0.72 1.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.19 40.66 27.66 Interest 6.71 7.42 4.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.49 33.24 23.51 Exceptional Items -0.51 -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.98 33.24 23.51 Tax 7.22 8.64 5.76 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.76 24.60 17.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.76 24.60 17.75 Minority Interest -1.14 -0.29 0.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.62 24.31 17.77 Equity Share Capital 24.15 24.15 24.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.71 10.06 7.35 Diluted EPS 7.38 9.75 7.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.71 10.06 7.35 Diluted EPS 7.38 9.75 7.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited