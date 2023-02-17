BCL Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 533.91 crore, down 5.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.91 crore in December 2022 down 5.47% from Rs. 564.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.41 crore in December 2022 down 3.07% from Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.12 crore in December 2022 up 15.97% from Rs. 36.32 crore in December 2021.