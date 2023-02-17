 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

BCL Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 533.91 crore, down 5.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 533.91 crore in December 2022 down 5.47% from Rs. 564.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.41 crore in December 2022 down 3.07% from Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.12 crore in December 2022 up 15.97% from Rs. 36.32 crore in December 2021.

BCL Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 533.91 452.58 564.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 533.91 452.58 564.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 409.56 393.18 468.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.06 -15.06 16.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.43 6.33 4.33
Depreciation 7.02 6.71 3.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.49 62.19 40.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.36 -0.77 31.00
Other Income 1.74 2.67 1.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.10 1.90 32.80
Interest 5.08 3.18 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.02 -1.28 31.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.02 -1.28 31.62
Tax 7.19 -0.46 7.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.83 -0.82 24.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.83 -0.82 24.13
Minority Interest 0.58 1.62 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.41 0.80 24.15
Equity Share Capital 24.15 24.15 24.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.69 -0.34 9.99
Diluted EPS 9.69 -0.34 9.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.69 -0.34 9.99
Diluted EPS 9.69 -0.34 9.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited