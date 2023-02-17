BCL Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 533.91 crore, down 5.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.91 crore in December 2022 down 5.47% from Rs. 564.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.41 crore in December 2022 down 3.07% from Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.12 crore in December 2022 up 15.97% from Rs. 36.32 crore in December 2021.

BCL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.99 in December 2021.

BCL Industries shares closed at 424.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -1.62% over the last 12 months.