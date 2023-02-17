English
    BCL Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 533.91 crore, down 5.47% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BCL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 533.91 crore in December 2022 down 5.47% from Rs. 564.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.41 crore in December 2022 down 3.07% from Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.12 crore in December 2022 up 15.97% from Rs. 36.32 crore in December 2021.

    BCL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.99 in December 2021.

    BCL Industries shares closed at 424.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -1.62% over the last 12 months.

    BCL Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations533.91452.58564.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations533.91452.58564.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials409.56393.18468.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.06-15.0616.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.436.334.33
    Depreciation7.026.713.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.4962.1940.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.36-0.7731.00
    Other Income1.742.671.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.101.9032.80
    Interest5.083.181.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.02-1.2831.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.02-1.2831.62
    Tax7.19-0.467.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.83-0.8224.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.83-0.8224.13
    Minority Interest0.581.620.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.410.8024.15
    Equity Share Capital24.1524.1524.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.69-0.349.99
    Diluted EPS9.69-0.349.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.69-0.349.99
    Diluted EPS9.69-0.349.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

