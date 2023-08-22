BCL Enterprises Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 95.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 95.32% from Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 119.04% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 123.73% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

BCL Enterprises EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

BCL Enterprises shares closed at 1.11 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.57% returns over the last 6 months and -40.64% over the last 12 months.