BCL Enterprises Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 95.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 95.45% from Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 113.4% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 113.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.