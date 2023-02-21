 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BCL Enterprises Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 95.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCL Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 95.45% from Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 113.4% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 113.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

BCL Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.42 8.27 9.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.42 8.27 9.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.02 16.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.19 8.00 -8.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.08 0.16
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.05 1.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 0.12 -0.88
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 0.12 -0.88
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.11 0.12 -0.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.11 0.12 -0.88
Tax -- -- -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.11 0.12 -0.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.11 0.12 -0.81
Equity Share Capital 11.66 11.66 5.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 -1.39
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.01 -1.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.01 -1.39
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.01 -1.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited