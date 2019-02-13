BCL Enterprises Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 75.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in December 2018 down 75.4% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 up 180.28% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 up 140% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

BCL Enterprises EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2017.

BCL Enterprises shares closed at 16.25 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and 79.36% over the last 12 months.