BCC Fuba Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore, up 6.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore in March 2023 up 6.7% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 1108.17% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 up 174.51% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

BCC Fuba EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

BCC Fuba shares closed at 23.67 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.33% returns over the last 6 months and 20.46% over the last 12 months.