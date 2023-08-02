BCC Fuba Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.67 crore, up 125.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.67 crore in June 2023 up 125.54% from Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2023 up 799.28% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2023 up 513.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

BCC Fuba EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

BCC Fuba shares closed at 39.67 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.27% returns over the last 6 months and 140.42% over the last 12 months.