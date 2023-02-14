BCC Fuba Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, down 4.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in December 2022 down 4.19% from Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 107.82% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 up 78.95% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.