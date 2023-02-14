BCC Fuba Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, down 4.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in December 2022 down 4.19% from Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 107.82% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 up 78.95% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

BCC Fuba EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

BCC Fuba shares closed at 25.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.60% returns over the last 6 months and -3.66% over the last 12 months.