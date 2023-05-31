B&B Triplewall Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.58 crore, up 0.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B&B Triplewall Containers are:
Net Sales at Rs 80.58 crore in March 2023 up 0.43% from Rs. 80.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2023 up 0.59% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.40 crore in March 2023 up 7.85% from Rs. 10.57 crore in March 2022.
B&B Triplewall EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2022.
B&B Triplewall shares closed at 228.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.83% returns over the last 6 months and -6.94% over the last 12 months.
|B&B Triplewall Containers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|80.58
|85.49
|80.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|80.58
|85.49
|80.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.99
|64.93
|60.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.06
|-2.28
|-1.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.10
|5.17
|4.07
|Depreciation
|2.43
|2.40
|2.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.48
|7.72
|6.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.64
|7.55
|8.42
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.19
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.97
|7.74
|8.53
|Interest
|1.64
|1.53
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.33
|6.21
|7.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.33
|6.21
|7.41
|Tax
|1.76
|1.53
|1.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.57
|4.68
|5.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.57
|4.68
|5.54
|Equity Share Capital
|20.51
|20.51
|20.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|67.91
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.72
|2.28
|2.70
|Diluted EPS
|2.72
|2.28
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.72
|2.28
|2.70
|Diluted EPS
|2.72
|2.28
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited