B&B Triplewall Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore in December 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 79.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 20.73% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2021.