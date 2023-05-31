English
    B&B Triplewall Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.29 crore, up 0.05% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B&B Triplewall Containers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.29 crore in March 2023 up 0.05% from Rs. 80.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2023 up 0.51% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.39 crore in March 2023 up 7.76% from Rs. 10.57 crore in March 2022.

    B&B Triplewall EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2022.

    B&B Triplewall shares closed at 228.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.83% returns over the last 6 months and -6.94% over the last 12 months.

    B&B Triplewall Containers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.2985.4980.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.2985.4980.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.9964.9360.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.06-2.28-1.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.105.174.07
    Depreciation2.432.402.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.197.726.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.637.558.42
    Other Income0.330.190.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.967.748.53
    Interest1.641.531.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.326.217.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.326.217.41
    Tax1.761.531.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.564.685.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.564.685.54
    Minority Interest--0.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.564.685.54
    Equity Share Capital20.5120.5120.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.712.282.70
    Diluted EPS2.712.28--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.712.282.70
    Diluted EPS2.712.28--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

