B&B Triplewall Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.29 crore, up 0.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.29 crore in March 2023 up 0.05% from Rs. 80.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2023 up 0.51% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.39 crore in March 2023 up 7.76% from Rs. 10.57 crore in March 2022.

B&B Triplewall EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.70 in March 2022.

B&B Triplewall shares closed at 228.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.83% returns over the last 6 months and -6.94% over the last 12 months.