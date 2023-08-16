B&B Triplewall Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.61 crore, up 1.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.61 crore in June 2023 up 1.96% from Rs. 83.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2023 up 28.24% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2023 up 23.4% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022.

B&B Triplewall EPS has increased to Rs. 8.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.71 in June 2022.

B&B Triplewall shares closed at 235.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.20% over the last 12 months.