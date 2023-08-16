English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    B&B Triplewall Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.61 crore, up 1.96% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B&B Triplewall Containers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.61 crore in June 2023 up 1.96% from Rs. 83.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2023 up 28.24% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2023 up 23.4% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022.

    B&B Triplewall EPS has increased to Rs. 8.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.71 in June 2022.

    B&B Triplewall shares closed at 235.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.20% over the last 12 months.

    B&B Triplewall Containers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.6180.2983.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.6180.2983.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.3956.9963.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.83-1.062.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.605.104.52
    Depreciation2.082.431.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.288.196.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.438.635.94
    Other Income0.310.330.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.738.966.14
    Interest1.551.641.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.197.324.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.197.324.82
    Tax1.681.761.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.505.563.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.505.563.51
    Minority Interest0.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.515.563.51
    Equity Share Capital20.5120.5120.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.782.711.71
    Diluted EPS8.782.71--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.782.711.71
    Diluted EPS8.782.71--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #B&B Triplewall #B&B Triplewall Containers #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!