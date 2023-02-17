B&B Triplewall Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore in December 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 79.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 20.71% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2021.

B&B Triplewall EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in December 2021.

B&B Triplewall shares closed at 226.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -3.68% over the last 12 months.