B&B Triplewall Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B&B Triplewall Containers are:
Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore in December 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 79.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 20.71% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2021.
B&B Triplewall EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in December 2021.
B&B Triplewall shares closed at 226.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -3.68% over the last 12 months.
|B&B Triplewall Containers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.49
|86.81
|79.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.49
|86.81
|79.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.93
|65.40
|53.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.28
|-0.92
|3.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.17
|5.31
|4.29
|Depreciation
|2.40
|2.34
|2.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.72
|7.29
|7.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.55
|7.40
|9.00
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.24
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.74
|7.63
|9.24
|Interest
|1.53
|1.77
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.21
|5.86
|7.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.21
|5.86
|7.89
|Tax
|1.53
|1.52
|1.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.68
|4.34
|5.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.68
|4.34
|5.90
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.68
|4.35
|5.90
|Equity Share Capital
|20.51
|20.51
|20.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.28
|2.12
|2.88
|Diluted EPS
|2.28
|2.12
|2.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.28
|2.12
|2.88
|Diluted EPS
|2.28
|2.12
|2.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited