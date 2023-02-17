English
    B&B Triplewall Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B&B Triplewall Containers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore in December 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 79.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 20.71% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2021.

    B&B Triplewall EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in December 2021.

    B&B Triplewall shares closed at 226.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -3.68% over the last 12 months.

    B&B Triplewall Containers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.4986.8179.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.4986.8179.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.9365.4053.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.28-0.923.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.175.314.29
    Depreciation2.402.342.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.727.297.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.557.409.00
    Other Income0.190.240.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.747.639.24
    Interest1.531.771.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.215.867.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.215.867.89
    Tax1.531.521.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.684.345.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.684.345.90
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.684.355.90
    Equity Share Capital20.5120.5120.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.282.122.88
    Diluted EPS2.282.122.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.282.122.88
    Diluted EPS2.282.122.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

