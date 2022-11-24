Bazel Internati Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 2.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 2.23% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 3.04% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 12.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

Bazel Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in September 2021.

Bazel Internati shares closed at 29.00 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.12% returns over the last 6 months