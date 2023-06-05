Bazel Internati Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 233.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bazel International are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 233.75% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 3221.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 down 840% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
Bazel Internati shares closed at 37.99 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.94% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.
|Bazel International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.88
|0.54
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.88
|0.54
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.68
|0.10
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.08
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|0.35
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.11
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.12
|0.46
|0.15
|Interest
|0.37
|0.28
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.50
|0.18
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.50
|0.18
|0.09
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.41
|0.14
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.41
|0.14
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|1.95
|1.46
|1.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.37
|0.93
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-9.37
|0.93
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.37
|0.93
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-9.37
|0.93
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited