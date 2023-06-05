Bazel Internati Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 233.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 233.75% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 3221.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 down 840% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Bazel Internati shares closed at 37.99 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.94% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.