    Bazel Internati Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 233.75% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bazel International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 233.75% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 3221.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 down 840% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Bazel Internati shares closed at 37.99 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.94% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.

    Bazel International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.880.540.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.880.540.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.680.100.08
    Depreciation0.010.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.360.080.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.160.350.15
    Other Income0.040.11--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.120.460.15
    Interest0.370.280.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.500.180.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.500.180.09
    Tax-0.090.050.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.410.140.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.410.140.05
    Equity Share Capital1.951.461.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.370.930.31
    Diluted EPS-9.370.930.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.370.930.31
    Diluted EPS-9.370.930.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am