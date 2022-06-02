Bazel Internati Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 43.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 43.73% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 106.94% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 120.55% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

Bazel Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.47 in March 2021.

Bazel Internati shares closed at 38.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)