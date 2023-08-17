Bazel Internati Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, up 421.05% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.37 0.88 0.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.37 0.88 0.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 1.68 0.09 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.13 0.36 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.17 -1.16 0.11 Other Income -- 0.04 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.17 -1.12 0.11 Interest 0.01 0.37 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.16 -1.50 0.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.16 -1.50 0.08 Tax 0.30 -0.09 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.86 -1.41 0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.86 -1.41 0.06 Equity Share Capital 1.95 1.95 1.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.40 -9.37 0.41 Diluted EPS 4.40 -9.37 0.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.40 -9.37 0.41 Diluted EPS 4.40 -9.37 0.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited