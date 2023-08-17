English
    Bazel Internati Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, up 421.05% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bazel International are:Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in June 2023 up 421.05% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 up 1336.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 972.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.
    Bazel Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2022.Bazel Internati shares closed at 37.44 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.02% returns over the last 6 months
    Bazel International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.370.880.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.370.880.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.071.680.09
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.360.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.17-1.160.11
    Other Income--0.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.17-1.120.11
    Interest0.010.370.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.16-1.500.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.16-1.500.08
    Tax0.30-0.090.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.86-1.410.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.86-1.410.06
    Equity Share Capital1.951.951.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.40-9.370.41
    Diluted EPS4.40-9.370.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.40-9.370.41
    Diluted EPS4.40-9.370.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2023

