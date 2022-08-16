Bazel Internati Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 12.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2022 down 12.16% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 40.12% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 42.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Bazel Internati EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2021.

Bazel Internati shares closed at 45.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.64% returns over the last 6 months