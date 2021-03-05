Bazel Internati Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 12.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 12.8% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 161.81% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Bazel Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2019.

Bazel Internati shares closed at 11.11 on September 05, 2018 (BSE)