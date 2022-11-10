 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bayer CropScien Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,451.90 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bayer CropScience are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,451.90 crore in September 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 1,365.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.60 crore in September 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 154.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.70 crore in September 2022 up 6.61% from Rs. 236.10 crore in September 2021.

Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 36.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 34.29 in September 2021.

Bayer CropScien shares closed at 4,749.40 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.30% returns over the last 6 months and -3.43% over the last 12 months.

Bayer CropScience
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,451.90 1,667.40 1,365.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,451.90 1,667.40 1,365.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 588.70 875.90 702.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 73.10 66.70 41.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 218.50 -83.20 92.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 128.70 126.10 100.10
Depreciation 15.20 22.90 14.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 205.00 286.80 207.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 222.70 372.20 207.50
Other Income 13.80 14.20 14.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 236.50 386.40 221.80
Interest 7.50 4.10 2.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 229.00 382.30 219.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 229.00 382.30 219.50
Tax 66.40 79.70 65.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 162.60 302.60 154.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 162.60 302.60 154.10
Equity Share Capital 44.90 44.90 44.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.18 67.33 34.29
Diluted EPS 36.18 67.33 34.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.21 67.33 34.29
Diluted EPS 36.18 67.33 34.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bayer CropScien #Bayer CropScience #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:27 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.