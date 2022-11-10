English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bayer CropScien Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,451.90 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bayer CropScience are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,451.90 crore in September 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 1,365.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.60 crore in September 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 154.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.70 crore in September 2022 up 6.61% from Rs. 236.10 crore in September 2021.

    Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 36.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 34.29 in September 2021.

    Close

    Bayer CropScien shares closed at 4,749.40 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.30% returns over the last 6 months and -3.43% over the last 12 months.

    Bayer CropScience
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,451.901,667.401,365.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,451.901,667.401,365.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials588.70875.90702.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods73.1066.7041.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks218.50-83.2092.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost128.70126.10100.10
    Depreciation15.2022.9014.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses205.00286.80207.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax222.70372.20207.50
    Other Income13.8014.2014.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax236.50386.40221.80
    Interest7.504.102.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax229.00382.30219.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax229.00382.30219.50
    Tax66.4079.7065.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities162.60302.60154.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period162.60302.60154.10
    Equity Share Capital44.9044.9044.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.1867.3334.29
    Diluted EPS36.1867.3334.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.2167.3334.29
    Diluted EPS36.1867.3334.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bayer CropScien #Bayer CropScience #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:27 pm