Bayer CropScien Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,104.10 crore, down 10.38% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,104.10 crore in September 2018 down 10.38% from Rs. 1,232.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.70 crore in September 2018 down 25.13% from Rs. 190.60 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 228.40 crore in September 2018 down 24.07% from Rs. 300.80 crore in September 2017.

Bayer CropScien EPS has decreased to Rs. 41.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 54.00 in September 2017.

Bayer CropScien shares closed at 4,192.05 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.90% returns over the last 6 months and 11.74% over the last 12 months.