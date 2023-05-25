Bayer CropScien Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 982.50 crore, up 1.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 982.50 crore in March 2023 up 1.99% from Rs. 963.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.50 crore in March 2023 up 3.8% from Rs. 152.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.50 crore in March 2023 up 4.67% from Rs. 216.40 crore in March 2022.

Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 35.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.97 in March 2022.

Bayer CropScien shares closed at 4,112.20 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.36% returns over the last 6 months and -13.20% over the last 12 months.