    Bayer CropScien Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 982.50 crore, up 1.99% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bayer CropScience are:

    Net Sales at Rs 982.50 crore in March 2023 up 1.99% from Rs. 963.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.50 crore in March 2023 up 3.8% from Rs. 152.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.50 crore in March 2023 up 4.67% from Rs. 216.40 crore in March 2022.

    Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 35.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.97 in March 2022.

    Bayer CropScien shares closed at 4,112.20 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.36% returns over the last 6 months and -13.20% over the last 12 months.

    Bayer CropScience
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations982.501,037.90963.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations982.501,037.90963.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials650.20427.00657.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods87.1050.4068.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-256.00117.60-248.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost132.00147.50115.30
    Depreciation27.1014.3021.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses163.40210.00170.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.7071.10179.30
    Other Income20.7015.2015.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.4086.30195.00
    Interest7.303.405.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax192.1082.90189.50
    Exceptional Items3.10100.70--
    P/L Before Tax195.20183.60189.50
    Tax36.7049.1036.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities158.50134.50152.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period158.50134.50152.70
    Equity Share Capital44.9044.9044.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.2729.9333.97
    Diluted EPS35.2729.9333.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.2729.9333.97
    Diluted EPS35.2729.9333.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 25, 2023