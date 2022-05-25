 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bayer CropScien Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 963.30 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bayer CropScience are:

Net Sales at Rs 963.30 crore in March 2022 up 31.29% from Rs. 733.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.70 crore in March 2022 up 146.69% from Rs. 61.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.40 crore in March 2022 up 119.47% from Rs. 98.60 crore in March 2021.

Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 33.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.77 in March 2021.

Bayer CropScien shares closed at 4,733.45 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.56% returns over the last 6 months and -10.79% over the last 12 months.

Bayer CropScience
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 963.30 990.10 733.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 963.30 990.10 733.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 657.30 458.50 670.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 68.60 33.60 30.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -248.70 72.80 -294.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 115.30 140.70 96.70
Depreciation 21.40 14.20 21.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 170.10 218.20 147.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 179.30 52.10 61.10
Other Income 15.70 9.80 15.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.00 61.90 77.00
Interest 5.50 2.60 3.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 189.50 59.30 73.50
Exceptional Items -- 58.50 6.30
P/L Before Tax 189.50 117.80 79.80
Tax 36.80 33.00 17.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 152.70 84.80 61.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 152.70 84.80 61.90
Equity Share Capital 44.90 44.90 44.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.97 18.87 13.77
Diluted EPS 33.97 18.87 13.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.97 18.87 13.77
Diluted EPS 33.97 18.87 13.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 11:55 am
