Bayer CropScien Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 963.30 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 963.30 crore in March 2022 up 31.29% from Rs. 733.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.70 crore in March 2022 up 146.69% from Rs. 61.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.40 crore in March 2022 up 119.47% from Rs. 98.60 crore in March 2021.

Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 33.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.77 in March 2021.

Bayer CropScien shares closed at 4,733.45 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.56% returns over the last 6 months and -10.79% over the last 12 months.