Bayer CropScien Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 733.70 crore, up 59.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 733.70 crore in March 2021 up 59.95% from Rs. 458.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.90 crore in March 2021 up 96.51% from Rs. 31.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.60 crore in March 2021 up 29.74% from Rs. 76.00 crore in March 2020.

Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 13.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.01 in March 2020.

Bayer CropScien shares closed at 5,264.45 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)