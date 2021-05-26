MARKET NEWS

Bayer CropScien Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 733.70 crore, up 59.95% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bayer CropScience are:

Net Sales at Rs 733.70 crore in March 2021 up 59.95% from Rs. 458.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.90 crore in March 2021 up 96.51% from Rs. 31.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.60 crore in March 2021 up 29.74% from Rs. 76.00 crore in March 2020.

Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 13.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.01 in March 2020.

Bayer CropScien shares closed at 5,264.45 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)

Bayer CropScience
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations733.70918.20458.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations733.70918.20458.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials670.50406.00393.80
Purchase of Traded Goods30.8049.3010.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-294.7090.00-213.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost96.7094.8093.80
Depreciation21.6014.3019.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses147.70172.10115.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.1091.7039.10
Other Income15.9018.3017.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.00110.0056.90
Interest3.503.902.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.50106.1054.30
Exceptional Items6.30---28.60
P/L Before Tax79.80106.1025.70
Tax17.90151.20-5.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.90-45.1031.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.90-45.1031.50
Equity Share Capital44.9044.9044.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.77-10.037.01
Diluted EPS13.77-10.037.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.77-10.037.01
Diluted EPS13.77-10.037.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2021 01:44 pm

