    Bayer CropScien Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,739.60 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bayer CropScience are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,739.60 crore in June 2023 up 4.33% from Rs. 1,667.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.50 crore in June 2023 up 8.56% from Rs. 302.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 445.30 crore in June 2023 up 8.8% from Rs. 409.30 crore in June 2022.

    Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 73.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 67.33 in June 2022.

    Bayer CropScien shares closed at 4,591.85 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.51% returns over the last 6 months and -12.78% over the last 12 months.

    Bayer CropScience
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,739.60982.501,667.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,739.60982.501,667.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials896.70650.20875.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.7087.1066.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.90-256.00-83.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost93.30132.00126.10
    Depreciation31.3027.1022.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses224.40163.40286.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax393.30178.70372.20
    Other Income20.7020.7014.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax414.00199.40386.40
    Interest7.907.304.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax406.10192.10382.30
    Exceptional Items--3.10--
    P/L Before Tax406.10195.20382.30
    Tax77.6036.7079.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities328.50158.50302.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period328.50158.50302.60
    Equity Share Capital44.9044.9044.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS73.0935.2767.33
    Diluted EPS73.0935.2767.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS73.0935.2767.33
    Diluted EPS73.0935.2767.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:33 am

