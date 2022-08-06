 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bayer CropScien Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.40 crore, up 17.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bayer CropScience are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,667.40 crore in June 2022 up 17.76% from Rs. 1,415.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.60 crore in June 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 253.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 409.30 crore in June 2022 up 21.42% from Rs. 337.10 crore in June 2021.

Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 67.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 56.45 in June 2021.

Bayer CropScien shares closed at 5,287.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.15% over the last 12 months.

Bayer CropScience
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,667.40 963.30 1,415.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,667.40 963.30 1,415.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 875.90 657.30 759.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 66.70 68.60 87.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -83.20 -248.70 -60.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 126.10 115.30 107.00
Depreciation 22.90 21.40 14.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 286.80 170.10 200.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 372.20 179.30 307.70
Other Income 14.20 15.70 14.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 386.40 195.00 322.50
Interest 4.10 5.50 2.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 382.30 189.50 320.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 382.30 189.50 320.00
Tax 79.70 36.80 66.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 302.60 152.70 253.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 302.60 152.70 253.70
Equity Share Capital 44.90 44.90 44.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.33 33.97 56.45
Diluted EPS 67.33 33.97 56.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.33 33.97 56.45
Diluted EPS 67.33 33.97 56.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bayer CropScien #Bayer CropScience #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.