Bayer CropScien Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.40 crore, up 17.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,667.40 crore in June 2022 up 17.76% from Rs. 1,415.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.60 crore in June 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 253.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 409.30 crore in June 2022 up 21.42% from Rs. 337.10 crore in June 2021.

Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 67.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 56.45 in June 2021.

Bayer CropScien shares closed at 5,287.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.15% over the last 12 months.