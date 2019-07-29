Bayer CropScien Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 663.60 crore, down 20.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bayer CropScience are:

Net Sales at Rs 663.60 crore in June 2019 down 20.22% from Rs. 831.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.30 crore in June 2019 down 59.71% from Rs. 147.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.10 crore in June 2019 down 45.58% from Rs. 240.90 crore in June 2018.

Bayer CropScien EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.27 in June 2019 from Rs. 42.87 in June 2018.

Bayer CropScien shares closed at 3,234.30 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.35% returns over the last 6 months and -26.99% over the last 12 months.