Bayer CropScien Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.90 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bayer CropScience are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,037.90 crore in December 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 990.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.50 crore in December 2022 up 58.61% from Rs. 84.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.60 crore in December 2022 up 32.19% from Rs. 76.10 crore in December 2021.

Bayer CropScience
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,037.90 1,451.90 990.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,037.90 1,451.90 990.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 427.00 588.70 458.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 50.40 73.10 33.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 117.60 218.50 72.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 147.50 128.70 140.70
Depreciation 14.30 15.20 14.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 210.00 205.00 218.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.10 222.70 52.10
Other Income 15.20 13.80 9.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.30 236.50 61.90
Interest 3.40 7.50 2.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 82.90 229.00 59.30
Exceptional Items 100.70 -- 58.50
P/L Before Tax 183.60 229.00 117.80
Tax 49.10 66.40 33.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.50 162.60 84.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.50 162.60 84.80
Equity Share Capital 44.90 44.90 44.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.93 36.18 18.87
Diluted EPS 29.93 36.18 18.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.93 36.21 18.87
Diluted EPS 29.93 36.18 18.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited