Bayer CropScien Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.90 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,037.90 crore in December 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 990.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.50 crore in December 2022 up 58.61% from Rs. 84.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.60 crore in December 2022 up 32.19% from Rs. 76.10 crore in December 2021.