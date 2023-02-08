English
    Bayer CropScien Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.90 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bayer CropScience are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,037.90 crore in December 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 990.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.50 crore in December 2022 up 58.61% from Rs. 84.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.60 crore in December 2022 up 32.19% from Rs. 76.10 crore in December 2021.

    Bayer CropScience
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,037.901,451.90990.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,037.901,451.90990.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials427.00588.70458.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.4073.1033.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks117.60218.5072.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost147.50128.70140.70
    Depreciation14.3015.2014.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses210.00205.00218.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.10222.7052.10
    Other Income15.2013.809.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.30236.5061.90
    Interest3.407.502.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.90229.0059.30
    Exceptional Items100.70--58.50
    P/L Before Tax183.60229.00117.80
    Tax49.1066.4033.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities134.50162.6084.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period134.50162.6084.80
    Equity Share Capital44.9044.9044.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.9336.1818.87
    Diluted EPS29.9336.1818.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.9336.2118.87
    Diluted EPS29.9336.1818.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
