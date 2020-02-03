Bayer CropScien Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 854.00 crore, up 37.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 854.00 crore in December 2019 up 37.52% from Rs. 621.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.90 crore in December 2019 up 401.45% from Rs. 27.50 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.70 crore in December 2019 up 211.98% from Rs. 57.60 crore in December 2018.

Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 30.68 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.01 in December 2018.

Bayer CropScien shares closed at 4,141.75 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.67% returns over the last 6 months and -5.19% over the last 12 months.