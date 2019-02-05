Bayer CropScien Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 621.00 crore, up 29.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.00 crore in December 2018 up 29.46% from Rs. 479.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.50 crore in December 2018 up 157.01% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.60 crore in December 2018 up 125.88% from Rs. 25.50 crore in December 2017.

Bayer CropScien EPS has increased to Rs. 8.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.12 in December 2017.

Bayer CropScien shares closed at 4,300.65 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.52% returns over the last 6 months and 2.44% over the last 12 months.