Batliboi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.92 crore, up 32.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.92 crore in September 2022 up 32.94% from Rs. 38.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2022 up 186.93% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in September 2022 up 222.97% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2021.

Batliboi shares closed at 47.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.06% over the last 12 months.