Batliboi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.92 crore, up 32.94% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Batliboi are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.92 crore in September 2022 up 32.94% from Rs. 38.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2022 up 186.93% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in September 2022 up 222.97% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2021.

Batliboi shares closed at 47.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.06% over the last 12 months.

Batliboi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50.92 47.30 38.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50.92 47.30 38.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.96 17.01 14.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.14 14.23 10.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.31 0.76 0.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.15 6.12 5.43
Depreciation 0.81 0.77 0.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.08 7.54 6.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.08 0.86 -0.38
Other Income 0.89 0.53 1.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.97 1.38 0.72
Interest 1.15 1.45 1.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.82 -0.07 -1.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.82 -0.07 -1.11
Tax 1.02 -0.42 0.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.80 0.36 -2.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.80 0.36 -2.07
Equity Share Capital 14.36 14.36 14.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.63 0.12 -0.72
Diluted EPS 0.63 0.12 -0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.63 0.12 -0.72
Diluted EPS 0.63 0.12 -0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:42 am
