    Batliboi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.92 crore, up 32.94% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Batliboi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.92 crore in September 2022 up 32.94% from Rs. 38.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2022 up 186.93% from Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in September 2022 up 222.97% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

    Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2021.

    Batliboi shares closed at 47.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.06% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.9247.3038.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.9247.3038.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.9617.0114.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.1414.2310.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.310.760.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.156.125.43
    Depreciation0.810.770.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.087.546.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.080.86-0.38
    Other Income0.890.531.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.971.380.72
    Interest1.151.451.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.82-0.07-1.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.82-0.07-1.11
    Tax1.02-0.420.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.800.36-2.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.800.36-2.07
    Equity Share Capital14.3614.3614.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.12-0.72
    Diluted EPS0.630.12-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.12-0.72
    Diluted EPS0.630.12-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Batliboi #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:42 am