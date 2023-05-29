English
    Batliboi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.37 crore, up 7.72% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Batliboi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.37 crore in March 2023 up 7.72% from Rs. 43.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 up 169.55% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2023 up 40.6% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.

    Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2022.

    Batliboi shares closed at 89.64 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.44% returns over the last 6 months and 156.48% over the last 12 months.

    Batliboi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.3750.2643.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.3750.2643.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.2114.7216.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.1813.6713.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.312.60-1.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.185.656.30
    Depreciation0.820.830.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.249.026.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.433.770.81
    Other Income2.491.141.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.924.921.89
    Interest0.961.312.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.963.61-0.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.963.61-0.39
    Tax0.19-1.032.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.774.64-2.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.774.64-2.55
    Equity Share Capital14.4414.3614.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.621.62-0.75
    Diluted EPS0.601.62-0.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.621.62-0.75
    Diluted EPS0.601.62-0.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am