Batliboi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.82 crore, up 32.89% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Batliboi are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.82 crore in March 2021 up 32.89% from Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021 up 25.61% from Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021 up 237.25% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2020.
Batliboi shares closed at 21.50 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 119.84% returns over the last 6 months and 235.41% over the last 12 months.
|Batliboi
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.82
|25.60
|27.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.82
|25.60
|27.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.44
|11.80
|9.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.20
|4.55
|4.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.72
|-0.67
|0.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.32
|4.40
|6.22
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.73
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.18
|5.59
|6.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.79
|-0.95
|Other Income
|1.00
|1.57
|1.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.65
|0.77
|0.52
|Interest
|2.48
|2.11
|1.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.83
|-1.34
|-1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.83
|-1.34
|-1.29
|Tax
|0.47
|-0.23
|-0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.29
|-1.10
|-0.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.29
|-1.10
|-0.96
|Equity Share Capital
|14.36
|14.36
|14.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|-0.38
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|-0.38
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|-0.38
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|-0.38
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited