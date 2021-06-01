Batliboi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.82 crore, up 32.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.82 crore in March 2021 up 32.89% from Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021 up 25.61% from Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021 up 237.25% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2020.

Batliboi shares closed at 21.50 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 119.84% returns over the last 6 months and 235.41% over the last 12 months.