Batliboi Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.65 crore, down 6.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.65 crore in March 2019 down 6.75% from Rs. 32.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.41 crore in March 2019 up 435.94% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 down 63.75% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2018.

Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 3.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2018.

Batliboi shares closed at 13.94 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.53% returns over the last 6 months and -33.93% over the last 12 months.