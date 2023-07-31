English
    Batliboi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.74 crore, down 5.4% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Batliboi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.74 crore in June 2023 down 5.4% from Rs. 47.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2023 up 146.81% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2023 up 23.72% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2022.

    Batliboi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

    Batliboi shares closed at 74.09 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.25% returns over the last 6 months and 94.97% over the last 12 months.

    Batliboi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.7446.3747.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.7446.3747.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.7717.2117.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.9611.1814.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.060.310.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.766.186.12
    Depreciation0.770.820.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.8410.247.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.700.430.86
    Other Income1.182.490.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.892.921.38
    Interest1.080.961.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.811.96-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.811.96-0.07
    Tax-0.080.19-0.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.881.770.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.881.770.36
    Equity Share Capital14.4814.4414.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.620.12
    Diluted EPS0.300.600.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.620.12
    Diluted EPS0.300.600.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

