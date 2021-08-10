Batliboi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.96 crore, up 68.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.96 crore in June 2021 up 68.63% from Rs. 15.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021 down 50.66% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Batliboi shares closed at 25.50 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 83.59% returns over the last 6 months and 222.38% over the last 12 months.